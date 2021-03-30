NYPD: Man’s Brutal Stomp to Asian American Woman Was Another Hate Crime
JUST HORRIBLE
An attacker brutally kicked a 65-year-old Asian American woman to the ground Monday morning and repeatedly stomped on her in what the New York Police Department is investigating as another targeted hate crime. The attacker, who has not been identified, was caught on camera approaching the woman before kicking her with full force. He then stomped on the woman’s torso and head three times, and police say he made a string of anti-Asian remarks during the attack. According to The New York Times, the woman is in hospital with serious injuries. The attack happened outside a luxury apartment building and the surveillance footage which caught the attack also showed building workers refusing to intervene as the crime took place outside. The Brodsky Organization, the management company for the apartment block, confirmed early Tuesday that the staff members who witnessed the attack “have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.”