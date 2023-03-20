NYPD Scrambles to Erect Barricades Ahead of Possible Trump Indictment
BRACE FOR IMPACT
Workers unloaded steel barriers from New York Police Department vehicles outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Monday. Men were seen erecting them around the building in anticipation of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, who urged his supporters to take to the streets if he is arrested. An indictment from a grand jury, which is currently weighing Trump’s alleged role in paying $130,000 to buy a porn star’s silence, is expected to be handed down late Monday or Wednesday, three people involved in the deliberations told Politico. “We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” one insider said, adding, “No decisions have been made yet.” Behind closed doors on Monday afternoon, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were set to brief members of the police department, the U.S. Secret Service, court officers, and members of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on the security precautions underway in the city, according to the New York Daily News.