NYPD Sergeant Charged With Shooting Man He Found With Wife

An NYPD sergeant was arrested on Wednesday for the Oct. 25 shooting of a man he found in his house with his wife, who reportedly thought he was working a night shift. The Daily News reports that Sgt. Justin Ellis, 35, got into an argument with personal trainer Patrick Catania that ended with Catania going after the cop with a baseball bat and the 12-year veteran shooting him in the chest. Catania was also arrested and charged with attempted assault for the confrontation outside the Long Island home. Catania’s attorney has said his client’s relationship with Ellis’ wife was not romantic.