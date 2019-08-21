CHEAT SHEET
SLAP ON THE WRIST
NYPD Sergeant Loses Vacation Days Over Role in Eric Garner Arrest
A New York Police Department sergeant who oversaw the Eric Garner arrest will lose 20 vacation days, the New York Post reports. Sgt. Kizzy Adonis reportedly agreed to plead guilty to a departmental charge of failing to supervise ex-Officer Daniel Pantaleo—who has since been fired due to his role in the death of Garner five years ago. Sources said Police Commissioner James O’Neill signed off on Adonis’ plea deal. 1010 WINS reports that O’Neill determined Adonis’ actions did not cause Pantaleo’s use of the banned chokehold during Garner’s arrest, nor did she cause the delayed arrival of medical attention for Garner. She will no longer have to face a departmental trial. “This disciplinary case was adjudicated,” Assistant Commissioner Devora Kaye told the local station in a statement Wednesday.
All officers at the scene of Garner’s 2014 arrest were investigated by the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, but only Adonis and Pantaleo faced departmental charges. No other officers involved in the incident will face disciplinary action. Pantaleo was fired on Monday, after the Justice Department decided not to bring charges against the ex-officer over Garner’s death.