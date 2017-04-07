NYPD Set to Deploy 1,200 Bodycams

The New York Police Department will soon deploy 1,200 body cameras for officers to wear following a lengthy approval process. Officials had to weigh specific considerations on the body cameras, including when they should be turned on, how long the recording should be kept and when officers had to tell people that they were being recorded, according to the Associated Press. The first officers who will receive the body cameras will be those who work night shifts. In recent years, politicians and activists have demanded that police officers wear body cameras in response to a string of fatal police shootings of unarmed African-Americans. New York’s specific program was ordered by a judge following the city’s controversial stop-and-frisk program, which was found to have unfairly targeted minority groups.
