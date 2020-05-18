NYPD Shuts Down Brooklyn Yeshiva Holding Classes With 70 Children
New York Police Department officers shut down a Brooklyn yeshiva holding classes with as many as 70 children on Monday. “I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe.” Officers reportedly did not make any arrests or issue any summonses at the Nitra Yeshiva. “Talmud says ‘the law of the land is the law,’” Naftuli Moster—who heads YAFFED, an advocacy organization for students at Hasidic yeshivas—told the New York Daily News. “Yeshiva leaders need to restore a culture of compliance with state and local laws. This applies to all guidelines pertaining to children’s health and educational well-being.”