NYPD to Disband Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit
‘BIG MOVE’
Read it at New York Daily News
The New York Police Department will disband its 600-officer plainclothes anti-crime unit, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Monday. The officers in the unit will be given other responsibilities within the NYPD. “It’s a big move,” Shea said. “I would consider this in the same realm as (moving away) from stop, question, and frisk.”
The disbanding of the unit comes amid weeks of protests following George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25. Protesters have called on city officials to slash the NYPD budget by as much as $1 billion.