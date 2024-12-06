Crime & Justice

NYPD: UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer Escaped Under Our Nose

Investigating police shared they have “reason to believe” the suspect has left New York City.

Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter

The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a fake ID to check into a local hostel, where he allegedly got flirty with a front desk attendant, which led him to be captured on security footage.
The New York Police Department shared Friday that they have “reason to believe” the suspected killer of a UnitedHealth exec has left the city amid a three-day manhunt.

CNN reported that the suspect is believed to have rode a bike, hailed a taxi and then entered Port Authority to escape to an unknown location.

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN that investigating police released photos of the suspect because they wanted a “wider audience to see the picture outside of New York City.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

