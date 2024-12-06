The New York Police Department shared Friday that they have “reason to believe” the suspected killer of a UnitedHealth exec has left the city amid a three-day manhunt.

CNN reported that the suspect is believed to have rode a bike, hailed a taxi and then entered Port Authority to escape to an unknown location.

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN that investigating police released photos of the suspect because they wanted a “wider audience to see the picture outside of New York City.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.