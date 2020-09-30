NYPD Violated International Human Rights Law in Bronx Protest Response: Report
EXCESSIVE USE OF FORCE
A nearly 100-page report by Human Rights Watch concludes that the NYPD violated international human rights laws at a June 4 protest in the Bronx. After analyzing videos of cops corralling and beating hundreds of demonstrators and over 80 first-hand accounts, the nonprofit group found the police conduct amounted to “serious violations of international human rights law.” Videos from the protest, which the report says NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan attended, show officers beating the crowd with batons. By its end, over 260 people were arrested for curfew violations, charges since dismissed by the Bronx District Attorney’s office. The report also analyzed the financial impact of the NYPD’s response on June 4, which the group estimates will reach into the millions of taxpayer dollars. “The largest cost, however, will likely come from the resulting misconduct complaints, investigations, and lawsuits,” Human Rights Watch said, citing at least 98 claims filed since.