Cops Reportedly Want to Grill This Man in Shocking Manhattan Subway Shooting
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?
Investigators with the NYPD want to grill a Brooklyn man with 19 previous arrests about the shocking subway shooting in Manhattan on Sunday. According to the New York Post, cops are looking to question Andrew Abudallah, who’s been arrested for a host of alleged crimes, including criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and robbery. On Monday morning, the NYPD released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the unprovoked murder, calling for “all eyes” to help locate him. It’s unclear if the suspect in the photo is Abudullah. According to witnesses, a gunman—clad in a dark hoodie, orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and a face mask—paced through the Manhattan-bound Q train as it crossed the Manhattan Bridge. Without provocation, he pulled a gun, shot Daniel Enriquez, 48, in the chest, and fled once the train reached Canal Street. Enriquez was a Brooklyn native who worked for Goldman Sachs and was heading to brunch. Police say there was no relationship between the victim and the shooter.