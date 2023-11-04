CHEAT SHEET
NYT Analysis: Israel Hit Civilian Area With 2,000-Pound Bombs
An Israeli airstrike on civilian-packed Jabaliya this week involved bombs that weighed at least 2,000 pounds—the second-largest in its arsenal, according to a New York Times analysis. Though Israel has used these bombs before, their deployment in a densely populated area has raised human rights concerns. Eighty-three countries—including the U.S. but not Israel—have signed a declaration that they will not use such explosive weapons in crowded civilian areas. The bombs dropped on Jabaliya created 40-foot-wide craters, and hospital officials say they killed dozens of civilians and wounded hundreds.