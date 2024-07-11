New York Times Best-Selling Author Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Author Brendan DuBois was arrested on Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography after a month’s long investigation by a police department in New Hampshire.

DuBois, who has written a New York Times best-selling book alongside James Patterson, is known for his suspense and mystery novels.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Exeter Police Department began an investigation into DuBois in March, which led cops to execute a search warrant of DuBois’ home in Exeter. He was arrested on Wednesday on six charges of felony possession of child pornography.

DuBois was being held in preventative detention as he waited to be arraigned Thursday, according to CBS News.

Police did not release additional details on their investigation or DuBois’ arrest.

DuBois’ publisher, Severn River Publishing, has suspending sales of his books and removed his bio page on their website, according to CBS News.

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois. While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community,” the publisher wrote in a statement to CBS News.