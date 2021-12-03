CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NYT, CNN, ABC File Legal Brief Supporting Steve Bannon Releasing Jan. 6 Docs
STRANGE BEDFELLOWS
Read it at The New York Times
The nation’s most prominent media organizations joined a legal brief in support of Steve Bannon’s right to release 1,000 pages of documents relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CNN, NBC, CBS, and Dow Jones argued that constraining the public release of the documents the former Trump aide’s lawyers have accessed via legal discovery would run counter to the First Amendment. Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress as part of his refusal to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the attempted insurrection. The Justice Department filed in mid-November to bar Bannon from releasing the documents.