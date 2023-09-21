NYT Columnist Who Ranted About Airport Food Costs Is Promptly Roasted
OUT OF TOUCH
David Brooks, a columnist for The New York Times, shared a photo of his meal at Newark Airport on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, complaining that his bill was $78. “This is why Americans think the economy is terrible,” he wrote. But social media sleuths quickly unraveled Brooks’ claim—matching the table, class, chair, sheet and cut of fries to Smokehouse Restaurant in Newark’s Terminal A, where a burger and fries costs a more reasonable $17. The item at the top of Brooks’ photo provided the answer—a glass (or glasses) of scotch. “I’m guessing it’s the $30 double barreled whiskey to blame and not the $25 burger & fries entree + tax & tip,” one commenter quipped. Brooks had not weighed in on the criticism as of Thursday morning.