NYT: UAE Adviser With Ties to Trump Aides Now Cooperating With Mueller

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
George Nader, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates who has ties to some current and previous Trump aides, testified to a grand jury last week and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, The New York Times reported late Tuesday. According to the Times, Mueller has been asking witnesses whether it’s possible that Nader could have funneled money from the UAE to help President Trump. Nader also reportedly attended a mysterious January 2017 meeting in Seychelles at which a Russian investor close to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Blackwater founder Erik Prince, an informal adviser to the Trump transition team, were also in attendance.