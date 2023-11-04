NYT Mag Editor Out After Signing Open Letter on Israel

CHEAT SHEET
A writer and editor at The New York Times Magazine has resigned after signing a public letter protesting Israeli actions in Gaza, breaking the outlet’s rules for its journalists. “She and I discussed that her desire to stake out this kind of public position and join in public protests isn’t compatible with being a journalist at The Times, and we both came to the conclusion that she should resign,” editor Jake Silverstein wrote in an announcement about Jazmine Hughes’ exit. Hughes, who has won several awards, had worked at the Times since 2015.