NYT Reveals Text Message That Allegedly Got Tucker Fired
LAST STRAW
The text message that ultimately led to Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News was revealed Tuesday in a bombshell report by The New York Times. In the correspondence with one of his producers, Carlson was lamenting his recent revelry in politically motivated violence—referring to one video in particular in which a mob of Trump supporters viciously beat an “Antifa kid.” The moral of his message aside, he managed to slip in one particularly problematic jibe. “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously,” he wrote. “It’s not how white men fight.” The thinly veiled racism was apparently Carlson’s final straw with the company’s board—which was already concerned over past incidents, including several in which he used misogynistic language.