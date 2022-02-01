NYT Sues State Department To Try and Get Hunter Biden Emails
CHOP-CHOP
The New York Times is suing the State Department over records related to “the possible improper use of federal government resources” to aid the business interests of private citizens—potentially including the president’s son. Politico reported Monday that the newspaper had filed suit, accusing officials of dawdling on the release of correspondence the paper had requested under the Freedom of Information Act. The emails, sent by embassy officials in Romania between 2015 and 2019, could show government officials working on behalf of Hunter Biden and a number of his business relationships, according to Politico. Also of interest to the Times, according to the paper’s filing, are records relating to the activities of Trump associate Rudy Giuliani, who traveled to Europe repeatedly in 2020 to try and dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.The Times's suit is an effort to expedite the State Department’s timeline for the FOIA disclosures, which presently are not due to be delivered until April of 2023.