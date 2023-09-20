NYU Athletics Director Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct: Report
ON LEAVE
The director of athletics at New York University has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, independent student paper Washington Square News reported Tuesday. Three anonymous sources described the accusations against Stuart Robinson to WSN, which allegedly included verbal assault and sexual misconduct toward another member of his athletics department. An NYU spokesperson confirmed Robinson’s leave to the New York Post but declined to “discuss the specifics of individual personnel matters,” saying the university had launched “a review of some issues that have arisen.” The spokesperson said that none of the “concerns” involved students. Robinson has led a team of hundreds of employees to manage all of NYU’s varsity programs and intercollegiate clubs since July 2020. “During his tenure, Robinson has emphasized the Department’s need to increase resources in the areas of mental health and well-being for all student-athletes and staff,” NYU’s athletic department website read. Robinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Post.