NYU Professor Says Musk Locked Him Out of Twitter After Declining to Meet
‘BANISHED ME’
A New York University professor—who has openly criticized Elon Musk—recently accused the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” of locking him out of his Twitter (aka X) account after a feud with Musk. “A mutual friend reached out and said Elon feels ‘unfairly attacked,’ by me, and wants to meet. I declined,” Scott Galloway wrote in a Tuesday Threads post. “2 days later I was locked out of ‘X.’” He added he’s “still locked out” from his Twitter account, which has over half a million followers, even 17 days later. One of Galloway’s last tweets before he could no longer access his account shared a Reuters investigation that said Tesla created a secret team to suppress thousands of driving range complaints. He tweeted, “Tesla intentionally gave drivers rosy driving range projections, leaving many stranded. BUT you should totally bank with X.” Now, on the rival app Threads, Galloway has upped his criticism of Musk, posting a thread Wednesday in which he joked that Musk “banished me from the twitter Hamlet” and “Don King has agreed to host a battle to the death before a Taylor Swift concert.” X and Galloway did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.