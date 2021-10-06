These Five Products Will Replace Your Medicine Cabinet Overflowing With Skincare
Moisture Mask Up
Dry, harsh winter is the perfect time to reevaluate if your skincare routine is working for you. Off-put by the trial and error of developing a new routine? Oak Essentials has done the work for you, curating five products that offer everything you need.
Looking for a gentle cleanser that works overtime on dirt and stubborn makeup? Check out the Cleaning Balm. With ingredients like avocado oil and vitamin E, this gentle balm will help diminish the appearance of dry skin and protect you from environmental damage like UV rays and air pollution.
Cleansing Balm
Give yourself a quick mid-day wake-up call with a spritz from this face mist. It locks in moisture, keeps skin hydrated, and gently exfoliates. This is the pick-me-up you’ve been looking for!
Balancing Mist
Intrigued? Get the full five-step routine. Along with the Cleansing Balm and Balancing Mist, you receive the Ritual Oil (gives skin an unmistakable glow) the Moisture Rich Balm (great for combating dreaded dry winter skin), and the Restorative Face Mask (key to soft and supple skin).
The Routine
A $288 value!
