CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Oakland A’s Announcer Who Said the N-Word Has Been Fired
OOPS
Read it at Associated Press
The Oakland A’s announcer who said the n-word during a broadcast earlier this month has been fired. Glen Kuiper, who made the apparent pronunciation error while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, was let go by NBC Sports California on Monday. “Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.” Kuiper was apologetic later on in the broadcast and in a subsequent statement after his suspension, saying he “could not be more sorry and horrified” after his clumsy delivery “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.”