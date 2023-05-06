Oakland A’s Announcer Mistakenly Says N-Word During Baseball Game
MISSPOKE
The Oakland A’s baseball team announcer made quite the public gaffe Friday night. At the beginning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Glen Kuiper attempted to make a reference to the Negro League Baseball Museum—the museum dedicated to Black players before the major league was integrated, but the words came out in a bit of a derogatory word salad when the announcer appeared to say the “N-word” by mistake. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized and claimed his statement “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” After the kerfuffle, the Oakland A’s released a statement, saying, “The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”