CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Oakland A’s Announcer Mistakenly Says N-Word During Baseball Game

    MISSPOKE

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Oakland A's baseball

    Justin Sullivan

    The Oakland A’s baseball team announcer made quite the public gaffe Friday night. At the beginning of a game against the Kansas City Royals, Glen Kuiper attempted to make a reference to the Negro League Baseball Museum—the museum dedicated to Black players before the major league was integrated, but the words came out in a bit of a derogatory word salad when the announcer appeared to say the “N-word” by mistake. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized and claimed his statement “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” After the kerfuffle, the Oakland A’s released a statement, saying, “The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

    Read it at KRON 4 San Francisco