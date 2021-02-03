Biden Admin Announces First Federal Mass COVID Vaccination Sites
COME ONE, COME ALL
The federal government has selected the Oakland Coliseum and the campus of California State University Los Angeles as its first mass coronavirus vaccination sites. States have been using stadiums and other large venues as mass vaccination sites, but the two California locations will be the first federal vaccination sites when they open. A date has not been announced. Personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Agriculture Department, and the Department of Health and Human Services will staff the sites and administer the injections. Jeffrey Zients, the COVID-19 coordinator for President Joe Biden’s administration, said, “These sites in California are just the beginning. We are working with, in partnership, in states across the country to stand up new sites and will have more to say on that in the coming weeks.”