Michigan Health Official Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Cops

The chief health officer of Oakland County, Michigan, was found dead Thursday—the apparent victim of a murder-suicide, authorities said. “Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer, Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family,” the county said in a statement. When Green did not show up for work on Thursday and did not answer calls, relatives were alerted and they found the bodies of her and her husband, Charles, at their home in Pontiac. Green was the first woman of color appointed to be the county health officer, WDIV reported. It added Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the murder-suicide appeared to be at the hands of Green’s husband, “but that’s still early,” Bouchard said.
