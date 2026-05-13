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Most sports fans already know of Oakley as one of the premier names at the intersection of athletic performance and personal style. From performance eyewear to game-ready gear, the brand has long been a go-to for athletes who influence culture just as much as they dominate their sport. Now, Oakley is pushing that legacy forward with its latest Players Collection , featuring signature styles co-created with Jaylen Brown and Kylian Mbappé.

Highland Jaylen Brown Signature Series Shop At Oakley

Living up to his reputation as an “energy shifter,” Jaylen Brown’s signature series is Oakley’s most premium drop yet, pairing eyewear with a first-of-its-kind full sportswear line. Rooted in versatility, the sportswear blends modular layering and functional detailing to translate anywhere across urban settings to outdoor conditions. On the eyewear side, the clear standout is the Oakley Highland Jaylen Brown signature frame, finished with Prizm Ruby Lenses.

Jaylen Brown Reserve Momento Vest Shop At Oakley

The full collection is tied together by a distinct cocoa brown palette that creates an instantly recognizable look and feel. As Brown puts it, “everything is connected: performance, creativity, identity... It’s how you prepare, how you think, how you show up."

Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Permian Shop At Oakley