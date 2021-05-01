Newsmax Goes After Joe Biden for Picking a Dandelion for Jill
GRASPING AT STRAWS
Newsmax criticized President Joe Biden for stopping to smell the roses Friday, running the chyron “Biden bizarrely gives Jill a dandelion.” Footage shows Biden picking a plant and handing it to his wife Jill as they both walk to the Marine One helicopter from the White House. Host Grant Stinchfield said, “All right folks, take a look at this. Joe Biden, getting on Marine One, and he stops and picks up—I think it’s a dandelion? But it’s a dandelion that hasn’t even blossomed into a flower yet, like it gives everybody asthma. So you blow it, it goes everywhere, and then everybody starts sneezing. He picks up the weed and gives it to Jill in what I guess is supposed to be some kind of a sweet gesture. I say it was a planted dandelion there. Who knows?”