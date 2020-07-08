OAN Host Embraced by Trump Collaborated With White Supremacists: Report
Jack Posobiec, a host on overtly pro-Trump cable network One America News, rose to prominence in the MAGA media ecosystem largely due to his ties to the white-supremacist movement, per a new report by Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch.
Posobiec, whose tweets have been repeatedly amplified by President Donald Trump, reportedly gathered with several white nationalists during the 2016 Republican National Convention, including notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer.
According to former alt-right writer Katie McHugh, who has since renounced her bigoted past, the event was organized by far-right provocateur Mike Cernovich and also featured the founder of white nationalist group Identity Evropa and prominent white nationalist Peter Brimelow. Posobiec, who would later became a key peddler of the unhinged “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, also promoted a Spencer event on Twitter and would later start a dialogue with the infamous racist. The following year, after Trump’s election victory, he attended a rally with Spencer that protested the potential removal of then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.