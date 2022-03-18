Brain-Fried OAN Host Thinks Biden Staged ‘False Flag’ Attack on Ukraine Hospital
TAKE A DEEP BREATH
A host and “foreign correspondent” for the far-right One America News Network suggested Thursday that President Joe Biden staged an attack on a Ukrainian maternity hospital to distract from domestic issues. Offering absolutely no evidence or logic, Pearson Sharp said the bombing of the Mariupol hospital last week had “the makings of another false flag operation.” Biden and his “cronies are desperately trying to cook up more conflict to distract from their monumental failures here in America,” he said. Never mind the fact Russia claimed responsibility for the bombing, falsely justifying it by saying the building housed Ukrainian snipers. In the same segment, Sharp claimed, “I personally investigated and exposed, there was false flag gas attacks in Syria to frame President Bashar al-Assad as a mass-murdering tyrant.”