OAN Producer Fired After Blasting the Outlet to NYT
‘BADGE OF HONOR’
A producer for the far-right One America News network says he’s been fired after blasting his employer to The New York Times. Marty Golingan, who had worked at OAN since 2016, told the newspaper that he and some of his colleagues don’t believe the false voter-fraud narrative the outlet peddled after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. In further dirt-dishing, he said he had been reprimanded for using the phrase “President Biden” in copy. The author of the Times story, Rachel Abrams, tweeted Monday that Golingan had been axed and quoted him as saying: “I’ve given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good. I would wear it like a badge of honor.” Golingan then quoted-tweeted her with a one word: “confirmed.”