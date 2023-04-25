OAN Shamelessly Throws Itself at Tucker: ‘Maybe Fox News’ Loss Could Be Our Gain’
PICK ME GIRL
Tucker Carlson may still be reeling from the blindside dealt to him by his former network after it unceremoniously gave him the boot on Monday, but once he’s ready he’ll have several job offers to weigh—not least of which comes from the fringe right-wing cable channel One America News Network. The company, which earned the distinction of being dropped by nearly all TV providers last year, extended an open invitation to Carlson after his ouster. “Maybe Fox News’ loss could be @OANN’s gain,” the network tweeted. “Founder and CEO @RobHerring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation.” In an email to the Times of San Diego, Herring speculated on the salary he might dangle in front of the former Fox star, gushing, “It would be great if we could get Tucker! I might give him around $25 million. And he would be well worth that!” If Carlson turns up his nose at OAN, however, there’ll likely be plenty of other suitors to consider, including Newsmax, BlazeTV, and Russia’s state-owned media apparatus.