This Charcoal Face Wash Streamlined My Entire Grooming Routine

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to my grooming routine, keeping my lineup simple and effective is key. Every product from Oars + Alps, a premium grooming company founded by two wives sick of their husbands stealing their skincare products every morning, has a healthy dose of convenience and science. The men’s grooming and skincare brand has changed the game for guys—myself included—when it comes to convenient, effective, and fuss-free products.

I’m a big fan of the brand overall, but the Charcoal Solid Face Wash is my favorite. Oars + Alps’ products seamlessly incorporate multiple steps from A-to-Z into one product, and this cleansing, exfoliating, and hydrating stick is no different. Why charcoal? Honestly, I was confused about why the face wash contained it too, but it turns out that charcoal naturally helps deep clean pores, keeping blackheads and breakouts at bay without overdrying.

Oars + Alps Charcoal Solid Face Wash What’s even better about this solid face wash is its ridiculously easy-to-use, easy-to-pack and easy-to-transport design, which comes in a handy stick form. It’s smaller than a tube of deodorant, it doesn’t spill, and, most importantly, it works. Buy At Oars + Alps $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Despite being solid, this face wash has a surprisingly nice lather to it, which makes my skin feel extra clean. The solid-to-foam cleanser dissolves dirt and grime and exfoliates gently, so my skin doesn’t feel tight and dry after using it. Plus, you can also use it on your beard or stubble to keep odor in check or use it as a pre-shave primer.

I’ve got a sneaky feeling your new favorite face wash—and grooming brand, period—is well within your reach, thanks to Oars + Alps. Get out there and seize the day, ultra-clean face and all.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: