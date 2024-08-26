Oasis Aren’t Getting Back Together for Love—but Megabucks

Despite previous reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher have mended fences in anticipation of an Oasis reunion tour, the Daily Mail reported that the estranged brothers could only be forcing themselves to play nice for an “astronomical” amount of money.

An unnamed source said that Noel and Liam “haven’t buried the hatchet.” They added, “Noel will always have huge reservations about being in a band with Liam as he’s so unpredictable—both on and off stage.”

According to the source, “Certain conditions will have to be put in place in regards to safeguarding Noel’s presence in this comeback because he really can’t handle Liam’s form for being a liability.” However, they added that large sums of money “will obviously help through any potential ordeals. It’s life changing cash—even for somebody already very rich.”

The Daily Mail reported that the eye-watering dough the band stands to make could be as much as $500,604,000 (£400million).

Speculation that the feuding brothers were getting back together was sparked by a The Times of London report about a potential 2025 reunion, with shows at Wembley and Heaton Park on Sunday.

Identical social media posts posted to the brothers’ social media teased an announcement at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 further fanned the flames.

After years of feuding, the band officially broke up in 2009 after a backstage dispute at a Paris music festival. They had been together since 1991.

Back in 2020, Noel shut down reunion rumors online, tweeting:

“To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis,” Noel wrote. “I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies,” he added.