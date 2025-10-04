Cheat Sheet
Charlie Hunnam Reveals Shock Weight Loss for ‘Psycho’ Killer
MAJOR TRANSFORMATION
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 12:30PM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 12:26PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Charlie Hunnam attends the Monster: The Ed Gein Story NY Premiere at Paris Theater on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix

Charlie Hunnam, 45, shed a whopping 30 pounds to portray infamous serial killer Ed Gein, who inspired the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho. The new season of Monster has the Sons of Anarchy actor playing Gein, who went on a killing spree in the 1950s and dug up graves to make household items and clothing out of human remains. “He was a very skinny, malnourished type of guy. So I mean, first of all, basically the basic first step was losing 30 pounds so I could look like him,” Hunman said in an interview with People. He added earlier that the Wisconsin serial killer had “been abused, he was left in isolation, so he had no real social context to reflect back to him, normal behavior.” Hunnam noted that he delved into Gein’s relationship with his mother, which loosely inspired the Hitchcock horror. “[Gein’s mother] told him every day of his life that she hated him because he wasn’t born the girl, the daughter that she always wanted,” Hunnam said. Monster: The Ed Gein Story is streaming now on Netflix.

Read it at People

2

Oasis Member Reveals Shock Diagnosis as He Breaks From Tour

HEALTH BATTLE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 11:18AM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) (L-R) Liam Gallagher, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, and Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis perform during their Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will have to miss upcoming shows as he receives treatment. “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he wrote Friday in a statement on Instagram. “The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.” The “Wonderwall” musician said he’ll be “missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.” A replacement for the founding member has not been announced. The legendary English rock band, which includes brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Arthurs, Gem Archer and Andy Bell, has been on a world tour since the beginning of July this year. The “Oasis Live ’25” tour marks the band’s first reunion since 2009, which is set to rake in at least $200 million, according to industry experts. The group is scheduled to have eight shows across Asia and Australia before heading to South America. “Wishing you all the best with your treatment,” the band wrote on Instagram in a response to Arthurs’ post. “We’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Read it at New York Post

3
Blake Lively Weighs In—a Little—On Taylor Swift’s New Album
❤️
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.03.25 10:44PM EDT 
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Getty Images

Blake Lively signaled her support for Taylor Swift’s new album amid rumors of their friendship going on ice due to the ongoing legal drama between Lively and her It Ends With Us director/co-star Justin Baldoni. The actress on Friday liked Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of The Life of A Showgirl, her 12th studio album. Earlier this year, Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Swift, alleging that she had pressured him to agree to Lively’s changes to the It Ends With Us script. A representative for Swift said after the subpoena was dropped that it had been “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.” An insider told People then that Swift and Likely were “taking some space from each other.” The two have been friends since 2014, and Swift is a godparent to Lively’s four children with Ryan Reynolds. Some fans of Swift have interpreted one song on her new album to be a defense of Lively amid the lawsuit.

Read it at People

4
‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Surprise Update in Cancer Journey
‘SO SHOCKED’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 6:26PM EDT 
Teddi Mellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2025. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing some good news in her ongoing cancer battle. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, revealed in a Friday episode of her podcast that her stage 4 melanoma was undetectable in her most recent scan. “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb,” Mellencamp told her guest co-host, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania. However, the star clarified that she’s “not considered in remission or anything like that” and will still undergo her scheduled course of immunotherapy for another year. “I’m still fighting,” she added. The mom of three, whose father is singer John Mellencamp, went public with her diagnosis in 2022 after doctors discovered stage 2 melanoma on her back. In April, she revealed that her cancer had since been upgraded to stage 4 after metastasizing to her brain and lungs, and said her doctor had given her a 50 percent chance of recovery. In August, the star said her cancer was “payback” for cheating on her husband of 14 years, Edwin Arroyave, with her horse trainer. The couple, who share daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 11, separated in 2024, but put their divorce proceedings on pause when Mellencamp’s cancer metastasized.

Read it at People

5
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Major U.S. Airport
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 11:53AM EDT 
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background.
A Delta Airlines passenger jet taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York, with the airport's 32 story, 321-foot tall control tower in the background. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A woman, 83, whose identity has yet to be released, was found dead inside a car in a long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday afternoon. Around 2:10 p.m., a report was sent to Port Authority police about an unresponsive woman who was located in her car in parking lot 9. Sources told the New York Post that the report was filed after somebody noticed her in the same position in her car she’d been in that morning. Police broke the woman’s car window and emergency medical services arrived on the scene, where she was pronounced dead. The last time her car was spotted running was on Sept. 30, two days before her body was discovered, sources told the New York Post. Her cause of death has not been released yet. Photos from the scene showed a sheet covering a body on the ground of the parking lot beside a white car with an open door.

Read it at New York Post

6
Climbing Star, 23, Falls to His Death From Yosemite’s El Capitan
COMMUNITY ROCKED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 7:14AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 6:46AM EDT 
Balin Miller
Balin Miller Instagram

Climber ​​Balin Miller has died on El Capitan while 500 people watched in a live stream. The 23-year-old was near the top of Sea of Dreams, a notoriously treacherous route up the 3,000-foot granite monolith in Yosemite National Park. Miller rose to fame within the climbing community this summer following a solo ascent of the 9,000-foot Slovak Direct in his home state, Alaska. Photographer Tom Evans was documenting Miller’s Yosemite climb and was watching as the tragedy unfolded. He noted that a bag got stuck. “His rope didn’t reach the bag’s location by many feet, but he seemed unaware of the fact,” he said. “On the way down, he rappelled off the end of the rope.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the fall, which is the third death in the park this year, Associated Press reported. His mother Jeanine Girard-Moorman said, “His heart and soul was truly to just climb. He loved to climb, and it was never about money and fame.” The incident was livestreamed through a telescope by an enthusiast whose name is being reported only as Eric. Five hundred people were watching when he fell, News.com.au reports.

Tom Evans on FB
Tom Evans/Facebook
Read it at Associated Press

7
Family’s Unusual Naming Tradition for Six Kids Goes Viral
CONFUSING
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 3:35PM EDT 
Carolyn Cousin and Cameron Butts Sr. with five of their children as she's pregnant with her sixth.
TikTok

A Virginia family have gone viral for naming their six children very similar names. Carolyn Cousin, 31, and her fiancé, Cameron Butts Sr., 32, gave each of their children names that look similar on paper but are actually pronounced very differently. Their children are Camarion (cuh-MAR-ee-on), 7 months, Cam’Ron, 2, Carmyn, 4, Camreon (cam-REE-on), 6, Cameron Jr., 7, and Camryn, 9, Cousins said in an interview with People. In a video posted to TikTok in July, where she shared her children’s names, some people posted negative comments. “This should be illegal,” one person wrote. “This pmo [pisses me off] to infinity and beyond,” another added. She said, despite the negative reactions online, that her children “love” the tradition. And she hopes that they give their own children “unique names” when they’re old enough. The parents of six decided to make it a tradition after their third child, she said. “Honestly my fiancé and I both agreed on our first child’s name. He always wanted to name his daughter Camryn, [which is] the girl version of his name Cameron,” she told People. “Then we had a boy a year later and named him Cameron Jr. and honestly it really started a thing naming two kids the same name.”

Read it at People

8
‘Keeping Up Appearances’ Star Dies at 96
BUCKETS OF FLOWERS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.03.25 12:55PM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Patricia Routledge poses for a portrait at her Australian production of Admission One Shilling on April 30, 2014 in Sydney, Australia.
El Pics/Getty Images

Dame Patricia Routledge, famed for her role as Hyacinth Bucket on the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, died at age 96. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love,” Routledge’s agent said in a statement. “Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.” Before her stint as social climber Hyacinth Bucket—whose surname the character insisted was pronounced “Bouquet”—Routledge had extensive stage experience. She won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Darling of the Day and an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Candide. She was also a long-term member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in West End productions including The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Mary Sunshine, and Noises Off.

Read it at Daily Mail

9
Julia Roberts Reveals the Actress Who Scares Her
ROBERTS RATTLED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 9:25AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Julia Roberts admitted she was terrified of meeting Chloë Sevigny while working alongside her on their new movie After the Hunt. While chatting with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, the host asked if there was an actor on set who “intimidated” her, to which Roberts replied, “The fabulous Chloë Sevigny, who I had never met before.” Describing a rehearsal session at her house with co-star Ayo Edebiri and director Luca Guadagnino, she continued “one afternoon, we were at the kitchen table and you know we’re really grinding it out, and the producer came in from the living room and he said, ‘Oh, Chloë should be here any minute.’” She added “I looked up and my eyes just happened to catch Ayo’s eyes. We looked at each other and I said, ‘I’m scared!’ And she goes, ‘Me too.’” When asked why she was so intimidated to meet Sevigny, the star simply replied “Because it’s Chloë,” and admitted she wanted to start crying when she arrived at the door. Roberts’ daughter also bailed, with the actress quipping “she was vapor trails, because we’re all scared of Chloë. She’s part of the fear.” Roberts eventually put aside her fears, however, and described Sevigny as “exceptional and eccentric.” After The Hunt is set to release nationwide on October 17.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

10
Nation Close to Running Out of Its Favorite Beer After Devastating Cyberattack
SUPER DRY WEEKEND
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:50AM EDT 
advertisement for Japanese beverage maker Asahi
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Japan could run out of Asahi Super Dry lager within two days after a cyberattack hit its brewer. The largest brewer in the country has seen its ordering and delivery systems affected, after they went dark. Asahi stated it was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery” and was attempting to manage using “manual order processing and shipment,” according to the BBC. The ransomware was first detected on Monday and caused its 30 factories to grind to a halt. While the attack has only affected its Japanese supply chain, consumption in Asahi’s home nation makes up 50 percent of its business. In a report on Thursday, the FT reported shortages of the country’s favorite beer could be imminent. An executive of one of Japan’s major retail chains said, “I think we will run out of products soon. When it comes to Super Dry, I think we’ll run out in two or three days at supermarkets and Asahi’s food products within a week or so.” Speaking to Agence France-Presse on Friday, an unnamed Asahi spokesperson said, “No immediate recovery of our system is in sight at the moment.”

Read it at Financial Times

