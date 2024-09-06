‘Shut Up!’: Oasis Frontman Melts Down Over Ticket Sales, Snaps on Fans

Liam Gallagher, singer in the English rock band Oasis, lashed out at fans on social media amid backlash over the band’s ticket prices, telling one fan in particular to “Shut up.”

Gallagher took to Twitter/X on Friday, where he began his jumbled, typo-filled rant with “OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF---ING.” Fans had been peeved with the group as ticket prices were significantly higher than expected. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened an investigation into Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing practices, which resulted in the high prices.

But that didn’t stop fans from aiming their ire at the band itself, as one posted, “Didn’t expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It’s genuinely a shame.” Gallagher responded, “Shut up.”

He continued to take the criticisms personally, responding to another fan who quipped, “Got any spare tickets?” with, “Shit loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds kneeling only.” Another asked how he was feeling, which yielded yet another cheeky reply: “SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F--- I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day.”

He continued to poke fun at fans’ pain over the high prices as one asked how his mother felt about the band getting back together. “She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket,” he wrote.

Gallagher has a history of being less than friendly toward fans. For instance in 2009, the group offered refunds after a Manchester show was plagued by technical difficulties, but he expressed regret after 20,000 of the 70,000 people in attendance actually asked for their money back. Gallagher addressed the situation in a blog post. “So you were genuinely disappointed [by the show]?” he wrote, “There wasn’t a 20,000 gap in the crowd.”

Sibling rivalry has led to a bumpy timeline for the group, as brothers Gallagher and brother Noel have been known to get into arguments and physical fights that have led to the group canceling shows and eventually disbanding before this year’s reunion tour.