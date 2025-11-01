Oasis Frontman Rages After Fan Fires Flare Mid-Show
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher raged at a fan who launched a flare in the middle of the crowd at a gig in Melbourne, Australia. After the band neared the end of its song, “Champagne Supernova,” Gallagher, 53, admonished the fan, wagging his finger, saying, “That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty.” But the “Wonderwall” singer took to social media after Thursday’s performance to further blast the fan. “To the massive C--- who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f----- up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Gallagher wrote on Friday. The stadium’s roof was also closed as the flare could be seen landing in the middle of the packed mosh pit. The sold-out show in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium was Oasis’ second of three scheduled performances at the venue. It remains unclear how the fan snuck the flares past security, which reportedly checked bags, or if there were any injuries. The band’s 2025 reunion tour kicked off in July, marking their first live gig in 16 years — after breaking up in 2009 due to the Gallagher brothers having a falling out.