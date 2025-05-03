A Succession star has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next James Bond amid an ongoing search for a new actor to fill the role after Daniel Craig. In an interview with The Times of London, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard said he would love to play the secret agent with a license to kill—with a twist. “I could be a very polite, diplomatic Swedish James Bond, who negotiates. There’ll be no violence at all,” he quipped. “It’ll just be boardroom meetings where people try to find consensus, everyone’s stressed out and desperately tries to avoid an argument or complications, that’s very Swedish. I’ll pitch it!” According to Skarsgard—whose brothers Bill and Gustaf are also actors like their father, Stellan Skarsgård—Bond played a big part in his decision to enroll in his country’s national service. “I did it because I was 19, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I wanted to be James Bond for 18 months,” he told The Times. Skarsgard, who has had starring roles in shows Big Little Lies and True Blood, next appears in AppleTV+ series Murderbot, based on the sci-fi novella series Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells.
Oasis Tour Rider Reveals Plan to Keep Brothers From Fighting
Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have set aside their differences to reunite the band and jam out with fans. But that doesn’t mean they’ve fully buried the hatchet. In fact, the two have outlined arrangements throughout their tour to keep their distance. For starters, the duo is planning to hold separate VIP after-parties after their gigs during their summer UK tour. Noel, 57, and little bro Liam, 52, have also picked completely separate green rooms for their tour dates, forcing friends of both bandmates to pick between them. Outwardly, Liam has expressed gratitude about working with his sibling; Noel echoed his sentiment, saying, “He’s alright, he’s on tip-top form” last week. The pair’s historically volatile relationship has led to both physical and legal fights. Oasis broke up in 2009 due to a backstage brawl just minutes before a set in Paris. Now, 16 years later, they’re reuniting to reminisce on the good ol’ days. They’ll start playing across the United Kingdom and Ireland with former bandmates Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Bonehead, and new drummer Joey Waronker. The tour starts in July.
Kirk Medas, who starred in the MTV reality television show Floribama Shore, died on Friday. He was 33. The cause of death was liver failure, according to his father, TMZ reported. Medas had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with a “severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” his family previously told the outlet. Medas was on the MTV show from 2017 until 2020, appearing in 25 episodes over three seasons. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kirk Medas, a beloved member of the Floribama Shore family,“ a network spokesperson told People. ”Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time." Former castmates Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall recently shared a GoFundMe that Medas’ family had set up for his medical bills and rehabilitation, but which now includes funeral arrangements. In a Facebook post, Hall remembered Medas: “I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence. The world feels a little dimmer without him—but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear opened the door for a 2028 presidential run—just a bit. The red state Democrat, in an interview with Louisville station WDRB, said that he would be motivated to run in part to build a better future for his two children. “If you’d asked me a couple years ago if this is something I’d consider, I probably wouldn’t have, but I don’t want to leave a broken country to my kids,” he explained. “So if I’m somebody that can bring this nation together, hopefully find some common ground, it’s something I’ll consider.” Beshear, who was reportedly on the short list of vice presidential candidates for Kamala Harris’ campaign last year, is in his second and final term as governor. Last month, Beshear launched a podcast, in which he has staked out a moderate tone. “Far too much of what we see out there tries to put us in a box, is this talking head versus that talking head,” he said in the pilot episode. “It tries to make everything D or R, red or blue, left or right, and we know the world’s so much more complicated than that.”
Stan Lee‘s daughter has settled a lawsuit against the late comic book icon’s former manager, whom she had accused of elder abuse and the theft of tens of millions of dollars. The agreement was made on Thursday in California’s Los Angeles Superior Court, and depends on the completion of certain terms which are not publicly known. J.C. Lee filed suit in 2019 against Max Anderson, alleging he took advantage of her father in his old age to steal more than $21 million in memorabilia, autograph revenue, and appearance fees. Anderson, who met Lee in 2007, would go on to run Lee’s comic book convention and manage his public appearances. He was also a caretaker for Lee, who died in 2018 at age 95 amid substantial vision loss. Lee accused Anderson of forcing her father to work long hours just months before his death. The trial—not the first legal matter involving alleged elder abuse of the comic book creator—had been scheduled to begin next week.
Actor Kelsey Grammer is speaking out about his late sister’s chilling final moments before she was murdered in 1975. The Frasier and Cheers star opened up in his new memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, where the 70-year-old author reflects on how tragedy has plagued his life. Karen was two weeks shy of her 19th birthday when she was raped and murdered in Colorado by a man on a killing spree. She was brutally stabbed to death in a demise so horrific that Grammer said he couldn’t find joy for decades. Grammer, who said the pain sent him spiraling into years of cocaine and alcohol addiction, said that “the grief was so dominant” that he “couldn’t access happiness.” He was still reeling from the death of his father, who was shot and killed by a taxi driver in 1968. Grammer is now confronting the pain head-on, saying that the book helped him get to a new place with his grief. Hours after his last conversation with his sister, she was viciously murdered by a man who is now serving life behind bars. His two teenage half-brothers died in a shark attack only years later. He says he prays to break the cycle of early death in his family.
Jill Sobule’s two friends are overwhelmed with survivors’ guilt saying they thought the iconic “I Kissed a Girl” singer was following them out of a house fire—when she had instead perished in the flames. Sobule, who died in the house fire early Thursday morning at just 66-years-old, was staying with her married friends in St. Paul, Minnesota when disaster struck. The duo quickly rushed toward safety, believing that Sobule was with them as they ran out. But when they made it outside they realized she was still inside. At that point, the blaze was raging too much to venture back in. The couple’s home was completely destroyed and both have no idea what started the fire. Investigators are trying to determine the cause and whether Sobule had died before the disaster or because of it. Examiners are testing her for drugs, alcohol, and carbon monoxide. The singer was described by her manager as a “force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is wove into our culture.” She is best known for her 1995 hit but also for “Supermodel” from Clueless and the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.
Ruth Buzzi, the comedic actress who starred in Sesame Street and played Gladys Ormphby on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, died Thursday. She was 88. “Ruth Buzzi died peacefully in her sleep at home in Texas,” a post on her Facebook page read Friday. “She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer’s disease.” In 1993, she began a six-year run as shopkeeper Ruthie on Sesame Street—a role she reprised in The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999). Buzzi was also the voice of the character Suzie Kabloozie. Over a 45-year career, Buzzi made over 200 TV appearances and earned five Emmy nominations, including three for her performance in Laugh-In, an NBC variety sketch comedy that ran from 1968 to 1973. The only regular to appear in all six seasons, she won a Golden Globe in 1973 for her work on the show. Buzzi also brought her beloved Gladys character to the Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts in Las Vegas, where she famously swung her handbag at the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Lucille Ball. The actress and comedian also played Margie “Pete” Peterson on ABC’s That Girl, and was part of the original Broadway cast of Sweet Charity in 1966. Buzzi retired from acting in 2021. “She wants you to know she probably had more fun doing those shows than you had watching them,” her husband, actor Kent Perkins, wrote Thursday.
The Trump administration has reached a financial agreement in principle to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a rioter killed during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Lawyers for Ashli Babbitt‘s family and Justice Department attorneys confirmed the deal in court Friday—the size of the imminent payout has not yet been made public, according to Politico. Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to force her way through a barricaded window into the Speaker’s Lobby as members of Congress fled, fearing for their lives. Her death, captured on video, made her a martyr to MAGA supporters. Judicial Watch filed the suit on behalf of Babbitt’s husband in January 2024 under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The suit alleged that the officer who shot Babbitt failed to de-escalate the situation by first warning Babbitt and accused the U.S. Capitol Police and the Capitol Police Board of negligence. However, the officer who shot Babbitt has been cleared of any wrongdoing. A Capitol Police internal review even praised the officer for having “potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death.” In an interview in March, Trump promised to “look into” settling the Babbitt family’s lawsuit. “I’m a big fan of Ashli Babbitt,” he said at the time, adding that she was a “really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan, and she was innocently standing there.”
The pediatric death toll from the flu this season is the highest it’s been since the 2009-2010 swine flu pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The 216 deaths may even be an undercount, Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Associated Press. One reason for the uptick, O’Leary said, is that fewer children are receiving flu shots; the rate this season is 49 percent compared with 64 percent five years ago. The CDC report didn’t mention how many children who died had been vaccinated, if any. Other possible factors, according to O’Leary, include understaffed pediatricians’ offices, fewer vaccination clinics, and some pharmacies not vaccinating children. Hovering over all this, of course, is how Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fueled conspiracy theories about vaccines, in particular ones for measles during a deadly outbreak of the highly infectious disease.