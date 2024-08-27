Oasis Reunion Confirmed After 15 Years of Gallagher Brothers Feuding

Oasis is getting back together, the band announced Tuesday, 15 years after the group spectacularly unraveled.

Its sibling stars, Noel and Liam Gallagher, confirmed the news in social media posts. The band will play a 14-date tour in the U.K. and Ireland in 2025, with a press release on the band’s website saying that plans “are underway” for the group to play in other continents outside Europe later in the year.

Formed in Manchester, northwest England, in 1991, the rock band became one of the best-selling groups in history. After recording seven studio albums together, Noel Gallagher—the main songwriter and lead guitarist—quit the band in August 2009 following a backstage fight before playing the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.