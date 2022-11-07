Oath Keeper Boss Does His Best to Wipe Hands of Capitol Riot

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes insisted on the stand Monday that he did not want his militia members to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6—and believes “it was stupid” of his allies to burst into the building with a MAGA mob.

“I think it was stupid to go into the Capitol. One, because it wasn’t our mission,” Rhodes told D.C. federal court jurors on Monday while on the stand in his own defense. “And two, it opened the door for our political enemies to persecute us. And that’s what happened and here we are.”

In what appears to be his strongest denial of his involvement in the insurrection to date, Rhodes claimed that more than 100 members of his far-right militia group went to the nation’s Capitol simply to provide security for Jan. 6 rally-goers and speakers. But once the riots began, several Oath Keeper members went “off-mission” and breached the Capitol, disrupting the electoral certification of President Joe Biden.

“I didn’t want them getting wrapped up into all the nonsense with Trump supporters,” Rhodes insisted on Monday. “My goal was to make sure that no one got wrapped up in that Charlie Foxtrot going on inside the Capitol.”

Prosecutors, however, allege that Rhodes and four other militia members spent months training and planning “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy” in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The group has been accused of seditious conspiracy—a rare Civil War-era charge that could result in 20 years behind bars if convicted.

While Rhodes did not enter the building, prosecutors allege that he directed his group from afar like a “general” as they stormed the Capitol. To prove their argument, jurors have been shown surveillance footage and text messages that allegedly show the lengths Oath Keepers went to in order to execute their mission.

Last week, jurors also saw a recording of Rhodes four days after the riot—in which he is heard saying his only regret was not bringing rifles to the Capitol.

“We could have fixed it right then and there. I’d hang fuckin’ Pelosi from the lamppost,” Rhodes said. (On Monday, Rhodes said he made that comment after a “couple of drinks at dinner.”)

On the stand Monday, Rhodes told jurors that he spent the morning of the riots at a hotel—and only went to the Capitol when he learned of the news that the barricades to the government building had been breached by rioters. He said that “it never crossed” his mind that Oath Keepers had entered the Capitol and insisted that he never suggested that anyone should go disrupt the electoral certification. Rhodes claimed that it wasn’t until later that evening that he learned his rogue group had stormed the Capitol, and he immediately voiced his concerns with their actions.

“It was not our mission that day to enter the Capitol for any reason,” he added under cross-examination.

“I think that anyone who assaults a police officer should be prosecuted,” Rhodes said about what he called the “horrific” events at the Capitol. “We have an absolutely zero tolerance for someone putting hands on a police officer."

Rhodes and his fellow alleged co-conspirators—Kelly Meggs, a leader of the Florida Oath Keepers chapter; Thomas Caldwell, a retired Navy intelligence officer; member Kenneth Harrelson; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group—have pleaded not guilty.