Oath Keeper Leader Gets COVID, Threatening Trial Delay
‘TOTAL ISOLATION’
The ongoing seditious conspiracy trial of members of the Oath Keepers has been thrown into turmoil on Monday after the group’s founder tested positive for COVID. Stewart Rhodes, 57, is being prosecuted along with four other members of the extreme right-wing group he founded in 2009 over the organization’s involvement with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to reports, Rhodes’ lawyers suggested having him attend the trial via Zoom, but they were unable to get hold of him as of Monday morning. They added that Rhodes is currently in “total isolation” at the Alexandria, Virginia, jail where he’s currently being held, with authorities allegedly refusing to let him out of quarantine to take a call Monday. Last week, the trial heard that Rhodes and the Oath Keepers’ lawyer exchanged sexually explicit texts in the lead up to the Capitol riot.