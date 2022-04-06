Oath Keepers’ Lawyer Disbarred in Virginia Over Avalanche of Professional Violations
An attorney known for representing a number of infamous defendants facing charges over the Jan. 6 insurrection, including leaders of the alt-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, has been disbarred by a Virginia state court, according to Politico. Following a two-day hearing, Jonathan Moseley had his law license revoked on Friday, the outlet reported Tuesday night. It was found he had violated “professional rules that govern safekeeping property; meritorious claims and contentions; candor toward the tribunal; fairness to opposing party and counsel; unauthorized practice of law, multijurisdictional practice of law; bar admission and disciplinary matters… and misconduct.” Among Moseley’s most notorious clients are Kelly Meggs and Stewart Rhodes, two Oath Keeper ringleaders charged with seditious conspiracy; Aaron Whallon Wolkind and Enrique Tarrio, both Proud Boys bosses, and Ali Alexander, a Stop the Steal rally founder. It was not immediately clear how the bar action would affect their cases. The lawyer, planning to fight the decision, told Politico he’d have to “wait” to comment.