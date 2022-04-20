Oath Keepers Swapped Texts on Keeping Trump Ally Safe During Capitol Riot
TTYL
Members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers exchanged texts over plans to provide security to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a trove of court documents filed Monday. “Dr. Ronnie Jackson - on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him,” one person wrote. “He has critical data to protect.” Stewart Rhodes, the indicted Oath Keeper leader facing five federal charges, responded with an instruction for the person to “[g]ive him my cell.” The avalanche of text messages disclosed in Monday’s filings were part of the defense case of Edward Vallejo, an Oath Keeper facing a seditious conspiracy charge. A spokesperson for Jackson’s office said that the congressman did not know the Oath Keepers had been discussing his protection. “Like many public figures, Rep. Jackson is frequently talked about by people he does not know,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He does not know nor has he ever spoken to the people in question. In fact, he stayed behind with Capitol Police to help defend the House Floor and was one of the last Members to be evacuated.”