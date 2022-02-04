Oats Overnight Changed My Breakfast Game For Good—Here’s Why

I know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes I just don’t have the energy to make it. The last thing I want to do at the crack of dawn is make myself an omelet, so I typically just grab a cup of coffee and then go on my way. Now, I know that shouldn’t really be an everyday habit, which is why I decided to take matters into my own hands when it comes to breakfast.

Similar to how I lay out my clothes the night before work, I’ve decided to prepare my breakfast the evening before too. To start this new routine, I didn’t want to try something that would be too much of a hassle, so I turned to Oats Overnight.

Ordering Oats Overnight

On the website, there’s a variety of flavors to choose from, from mixed berries cream to cookie dough and birthday cake, caffeinated cold brew, and so many more. They also have a variety of non-dairy options as well.

I decided to go with the Party Pack which includes the brand’s eight most popular flavors. On Oats Overnight’s website, you can choose to subscribe or do a one-time purchase. Personally, I decided to go with a one-time purchase just to test how I liked it before committing. I chose eight meals which came to a total of $32. Not going to lie, the price tag was a bit hefty at $4.25 per meal when you break it down considering it’s just oatmeal, but I wanted to let the oatmeal be the final verdict.

Oats Overnight Party Pack Shop at Oats Overnight $ Free Shipping

How It Works

The instructions to make the oatmeal are super simple, so there’s really no excuse for not having a healthy breakfast each morning.

First, add your milk (almond, whole, oat, soy, etc.) of choice to the BlenderBottle (free with first purchase.)

Then, choose a flavor pack and pour it into the cup. I went for the Maple Pancake flavor because I wanted to start with something familiar.

Next, put it in the fridge. As the brand's name suggests, these oats taste best when they are left in the fridge overnight. Leave them in your fridge for between 8-10 hours to set and chill.

Finally, grab your cup of oats in the morning and enjoy!

Oats Overnight Maple Pancake Shop at Oats Overnight $ Free Shipping

My Review

The whole process to prepare the oats (ie. pouring the milk and the oats in) took less than 1 minute —so time was not an issue. It’s perfect for those like myself with a hectic lifestyle who need something they can grab and go in the morning.

With that said, the flavors were delicious. The Maple Pancake was just the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Not only did it taste good, but it kept me full. Each pouch has between 20-22g of protein and between 270-300 calories which is superb. I didn’t find myself yearning for snacks shortly after I had Oats Overnight, which is typical for me with a regular bowl of oatmeal.

Now, it’s important to note that Oats Overnight are more of a drink. Think of a shake/smoothie combination. It’s not pure liquid or solid—it’s a combination of creamy oats and milk. Personally, I loved it—the consistency didn’t bother me at all. However, for those who are sensitive to texture and consistency that might be something you want to think about. (Side note: for those more sensitive folks, MUSH is another great brand that’s just as delicious, but the consistency is a little more solid.)

MUSH Vanilla Bean Oatmeal Shop at MUSH $ Free Shipping

Overall Thoughts

For those who are looking for a new breakfast, I’d definitely recommend trying Oats Overnight. (Be sure to try the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Cacao Crunch—trust me, it’s life-changing.) Whether you’re tired of the same old bowl of cereal you've been reaching for each morning or don’t have time to make breakfast in the morning at all, the quick and easy prep of Oats Overnight really makes eating a good first meal of the day super easy. All you have to do is grab and go, literally.

Lastly, while the oatmeal is very good, it does come with a pretty high price tag. Now, I think this is going to mean something different to everyone, but personally, I don’t mind it if it’s going to get me to actually eat breakfast in the morning and is giving me a substantial amount of protein. However, for those who argue they can get the same with Quaker Oats, to each their own. I’m just here to give another option to consider the next time breakfast rolls around.

Oats Overnight Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Shop at Oats Overnight $ Free Shipping

