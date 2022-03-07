Celeb and Derm-Approved Skincare Brand Obagi is 50 Percent Off Today Only
Obagi Clinical is one of my favorite skincare brands because their no-frills, clinical-forward formulas don't really on glitzy marketing and cute packaging—they just really work and are actually backed by ample scientific research. As such, it comes as no surprise that the brand is backed by thousands of dermatologists and used by a slew of celebrities, including Maude Apatow (she swears by their Nu-Derm Face Toner), Alicia Keys, and Drew Barrymore. Because these products are medical-grade formulas, I often wait for Obagi skincare sales to stock up on my favorites, and today is one of those rare days that you can find Obagi on sale.
For today only, an assortment of Obagi best-sellers with almost perfect five-star reviews will be 50 percent off as a part of Amazon's daily deals. The sale includes Apatow's favorite toner, as well as their beloved Professional C Serum 20%, Vitamin C Facial Serum (was
$136.99, now $93.10) and OBAGI Medical Hydrate Luxe Moisture-Rich Cream (was $74, now $51.80).
