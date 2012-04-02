Obama Ad Attacks Romney

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama’s campaign unleashed a new TV ad attacking Mitt Romney Monday. After highlighting Obama’s energy policies and his campaign to end tax breaks for large oil companies, the ad accuses him of “standing with big oil” and “attacking higher-mileage standards.” The ad signals the campaign’s movement into general election mode as the GOP primary winds down. “It’s no surprise President Obama is spending his soon-to-be $1 billion war chest to attack Mitt Romney and deflect blame for his failure to control gas prices,” a spokesperson for the Romney campaign commented.