Obama and Trump Tie in Gallup Poll as Most Admired Man in 2019
Barack Obama and Donald Trump are tied as the most admired man in 2019. Forty-one percent of Democrats chose former President Obama for the spot, while 45 percent of Republicans chose President Trump. Independents’ choices were divided equally between them. Gallup has been conducting the poll since 1948 by asking Americans which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire the most. Michelle Obama is the most admired woman for the second year in a row, with 10 percent of respondents naming the former first lady. Melania Trump was in second place, mentioned by five percent of pollers. Trump’s popularity grew this year, even as he was impeached earlier this month and faces a Senate trial in January. The other top 10 men in the race include former President Jimmy Carter, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders, Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and Warren Buffet—none of whom was mentioned by more than two percent of respondents.