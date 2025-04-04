Politics

Obama Breaks Silence on Trump’s ‘Unimaginable’ Presidency

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” the former two-term president said.

Kenneal Patterson
Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Barack Obama has had enough.

The former two-term President of the United States has watched the White House chaos from afar and, suffice to say, he’s not happy. In an appearance at Hamilton College on Thursday, Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s attempts to slash the federal government, deport protestors, crack down on immigration, and silence the free press.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors,” he said.

Obama campaigned for Harris before she lost to Trump in the 2024 election.
He told students that even though it’s been a while since he’s publicly spoken out, he’s been watching from afar.

“Imagine if I had done any of this. Imagine I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps,” he said, referencing Trump’s recent decision to bar the Associated Press from the press pool for refusing to use the term “Gulf of America.”

He also drew attention to Trump’s efforts to intimidate lawyers.

“Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated that you will not be allowed into government buildings,” Obama said. “We will punish you economically for dissenting from the [ACA] or the Iran Deal.”

Trump’s tariffs will be bad for the economy, Obama said, but he’s even more worried about the White House violating the Americans’ rights.

“I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech,” he said.

“The idea that a White House can say to law firms, ‘If you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively,‘” Obama continued, “is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”

Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House in 2017.
“Just because (Trump) acts goofy, doesn’t mean his presidency won’t be dangerous,” Obama warned in the lead-up to the election.

