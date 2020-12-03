Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Take Coronavirus Vaccines on Camera
FOLLOW THE LEADERS
This could be a TV event like no other. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to take coronavirus vaccinations on camera to help inspire public confidence that it’s safe. Speaking to SiriusXM in an interview to air Thursday, Obama said he has no worries about taking the vaccine after experts approve it, adding: “I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.” Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN that his boss will “gladly” take his shot on camera after it’s been deemed safe and has been given to vulnerable people first. Clinton’s press secretary also told the network he will get his vaccine “in a public setting” to help the mass-immunization effort. CNN says it has reached out to former President Jimmy Carter’s representatives to see if the 96-year-old cancer survivor also would be willing to take the vaccine publicly.