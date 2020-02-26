Obama Calls on South Carolina TV Stations to Cut ‘Misleading’ Anti-Biden Ad
Former President Barack Obama is demanding that South Carolina TV stations stop airing an ad developed and paid for by a super PAC supporting President Trump. Obama contends that his image and voice are taken out of context in order to give the impression that he is criticizing his former vice president, Joe Biden. “This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” said Obama’s communications director Katie Hill, who confirmed that Obama has “no plans to endorse in the primary.” The ad, created by the Committee to Defend the President, features audio of Obama reading a passage from his memoir, Dreams From My Father, but the ad makes it seem as if he is speaking about Biden.