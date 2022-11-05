Obama Calls Out Dr. Oz for Selling Political ‘Snake Oil’ to Get Elected

Read it at Washington Post
Former President Barack Obama slammed Dr. Oz for his medical history as a TV doctor in a campaign stop to endorse John Fetterman in the race for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat. “If someone’s willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he’s probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected,” Obama said Saturday in Pittsburgh. Taking shots at Dr. Oz’s past promotion of quick diet supplements and alternative medicines, the former president said “it says something about his character.” He also swiped at Dr. Oz’s lack of history in Pennsylvania, telling voters they deserve “somebody who’s actually from Pennsylvania.”